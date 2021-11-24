Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Opthea Limited is a biotechnology company. It develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease principally in Australia. Opthea Limited is based in South Yarra, Australia. “

NASDAQ OPT opened at $6.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.62. Opthea has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $16.23.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Opthea stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,475,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,639 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.36% of Opthea worth $11,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Opthea Limited, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

