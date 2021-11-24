Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Opthea Limited is a biotechnology company. It develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease principally in Australia. Opthea Limited is based in South Yarra, Australia. “

Shares of Opthea stock opened at $6.95 on Friday. Opthea has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.62.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Opthea stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,433,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,060 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.27% of Opthea worth $11,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Opthea Company Profile

Opthea Limited, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

