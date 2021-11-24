Optex Systems (OTCMKTS:OPXS) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.95

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:OPXS)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.95 and traded as high as $2.03. Optex Systems shares last traded at $2.01, with a volume of 709 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 million, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.68.

About Optex Systems (OTCMKTS:OPXS)

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc manufactures optical sighting systems and assemblies for the Department of Defense applications. It operates through the following segments: Optex Richardson, Applied Optics Center-Dallas, and Other. The Optex Richardson segment handles the optical sighting systems and assemblies production.

