Open Platform (OPEN) Price Reaches $0.0024

Open Platform has a market cap of $2.55 million and approximately $74,743.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Platform coin can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Open Platform Coin Profile

OPEN is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling Open Platform

