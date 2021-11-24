ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.58.

OKE opened at $64.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.74 and its 200-day moving average is $56.52. ONEOK has a 1-year low of $35.60 and a 1-year high of $66.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.94.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 116.88%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after acquiring an additional 48,432 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 162,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 30,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 188.9% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 73,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 48,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

