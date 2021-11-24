ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) PT Raised to $70.00

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

ONE Gas stock opened at $67.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.50. ONE Gas has a one year low of $62.52 and a one year high of $82.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.56.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $273.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.24 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $57,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,746 shares in the company, valued at $697,326.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 70.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,429,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,941,000 after buying an additional 592,366 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in ONE Gas by 392.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 503,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,318,000 after purchasing an additional 401,293 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in ONE Gas in the second quarter worth about $22,740,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ONE Gas by 23.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,078,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,965,000 after purchasing an additional 207,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in ONE Gas by 17.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,165,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,363,000 after purchasing an additional 176,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.