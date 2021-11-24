Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Insider Sells $191,200.00 in Stock

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) insider David A. Wolfort sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $191,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ZEUS traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.27. 45,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.09. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The company has a market capitalization of $257.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.63.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.47. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $668.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.35 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZEUS. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 57.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 383,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,266,000 after acquiring an additional 140,516 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 47.0% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 264,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,774,000 after acquiring an additional 84,600 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 181.3% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 129,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 83,420 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 54.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after acquiring an additional 76,600 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 187.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 73,678 shares during the period. 70.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olympic Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

