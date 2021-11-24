Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) will report earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.45). Olema Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.50) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.71). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.74) to ($2.59). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Olema Pharmaceuticals.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.02).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Olema Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Sean Bohen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $152,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $154,274.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,458 shares of company stock worth $1,163,287 in the last quarter. 23.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $1,063,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 15,690 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $607,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $3,866,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $1,466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

OLMA stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 747,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,207. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.88. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $19.16 and a 1 year high of $60.27. The stock has a market cap of $823.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

Earnings History and Estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA)

