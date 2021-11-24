Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) CEO Todd Mckinnon Sells 13,818 Shares

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.99, for a total transaction of $3,412,907.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Todd Mckinnon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 20th, Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of Okta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.75, for a total transaction of $3,547,771.50.

On Monday, September 20th, Todd Mckinnon sold 18,474 shares of Okta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.05, for a total transaction of $4,674,845.70.

On Thursday, September 16th, Todd Mckinnon sold 4,698 shares of Okta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.65, for a total transaction of $1,186,949.70.

NASDAQ OKTA traded down $10.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $215.64. 2,524,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,625,812. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.08 and a 1 year high of $294.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

OKTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Okta from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Okta from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Okta by 3,800.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 74,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,143,000 after buying an additional 72,249 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in Okta by 52.1% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the second quarter worth about $16,548,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the second quarter worth about $4,571,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 13.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 154,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,624,000 after purchasing an additional 17,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

