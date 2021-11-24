ODIN PROTOCOL Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges (ODIN)

ODIN PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:ODIN) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. In the last week, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000238 BTC on major exchanges. ODIN PROTOCOL has a total market cap of $2.40 million and approximately $2,651.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00070676 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00073687 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.85 or 0.00089888 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,334.11 or 0.07513296 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,597.72 or 0.99847123 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ODIN PROTOCOL Profile

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,337,061 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol

ODIN PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODIN PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODIN PROTOCOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODIN PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

