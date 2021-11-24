Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Shares Bought by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) by 223,066.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,692 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OSH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,682,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822,067 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Oak Street Health by 94.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,123,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,285 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Oak Street Health by 16.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,875,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,619 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Oak Street Health by 2,337.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,021,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,423,000 after purchasing an additional 979,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in Oak Street Health by 134.4% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,698,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,481,000 after purchasing an additional 973,877 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OSH opened at $32.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.24 and its 200-day moving average is $51.93. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.87 and a 12 month high of $66.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.98 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 133.13% and a negative net margin of 27.80%. The business had revenue of $388.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $278,102.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 490,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,107,930.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $2,310,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,697,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,636,650.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 693,769 shares of company stock worth $30,877,772. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on OSH. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.88.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

