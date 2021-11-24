nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Director Randall J. Hogan Sells 58,286 Shares

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Director Randall J. Hogan sold 58,286 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $2,190,970.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:NVT opened at $36.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. nVent Electric plc has a 52-week low of $21.81 and a 52-week high of $38.37.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.16 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.67%.

NVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays increased their price target on nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.17.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVT. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 50,777.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,205,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198,982 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,242,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,505,000 after buying an additional 859,039 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,796,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,611,000 after buying an additional 781,311 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,969,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,366,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,685,000 after buying an additional 678,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

