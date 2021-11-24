NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Hits New 1-Year High at $116.13

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $116.13 and last traded at $114.35, with a volume of 5625 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.96.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVEE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.02, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. NV5 Global had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 11.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

In other NV5 Global news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $998,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 122,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,250,253.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,066,450. 17.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in NV5 Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NV5 Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NV5 Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NV5 Global by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in NV5 Global by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVEE)

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

