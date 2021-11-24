Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0956 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 has decreased its dividend payment by 3.1% over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 alerts:

NYSE NXR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.74. The company had a trading volume of 11,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,244. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.40. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $20.44.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) by 178.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.06% of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 12.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3

Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio 3 operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its primary objective is current income exempt from regular federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 28, 1992 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.