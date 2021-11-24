Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Shares Sold by Beacon Capital Management Inc.

Beacon Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) by 94.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,077,066 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund comprises 0.0% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 9,323 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NUV traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $10.50. The stock had a trading volume of 674,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,633. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.29. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $11.97.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

