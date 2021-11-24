Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 7,839 Shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,839 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Midland States Bancorp worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,269,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,344,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 103,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,871,000 after buying an additional 12,652 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 282.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,075,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,262,000 after purchasing an additional 30,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey A. Brunoehler sold 1,362 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total transaction of $34,771.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MSBI. TheStreet raised shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

NASDAQ:MSBI opened at $25.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.77. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.76 and a 12 month high of $30.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $564.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 10.98%. Equities analysts forecast that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.49%.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

