Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 78,012 Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) by 113.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 146,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,012 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Talos Energy by 24.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,332,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,388 shares during the period. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Talos Energy during the second quarter worth $6,092,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Talos Energy by 17.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,531,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,590,000 after acquiring an additional 369,387 shares during the period. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new position in Talos Energy during the second quarter worth $4,654,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Talos Energy by 74.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 621,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,723,000 after acquiring an additional 264,475 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TALO opened at $10.62 on Wednesday. Talos Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 3.02.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Talos Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

In related news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 2,325,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $28,206,337.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 66,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total value of $938,881.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Talos Energy Profile

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

