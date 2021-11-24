Nuveen Asset Management LLC Makes New $2.34 Million Investment in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 251,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Nuvation Bio as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUVB. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the second quarter worth $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the second quarter worth $34,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the second quarter worth $66,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the second quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the first quarter worth $114,000. 54.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuvation Bio stock opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.53. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $15.23.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). On average, research analysts expect that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nuvation Bio news, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $18,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 1,015,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $9,744,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuvation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

