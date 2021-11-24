Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alexander’s were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 180.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Alexander’s in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Alexander’s by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alexander’s by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 6,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Alexander’s by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Alexander’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE:ALX opened at $270.00 on Wednesday. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.00 and a 52 week high of $308.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 11.72 and a current ratio of 11.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $271.02 and its 200-day moving average is $270.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.35%.

Alexander’s, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

