NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.730-$1.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13 billion-$1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.19 billion.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NUVA. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on NuVasive from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on NuVasive from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on NuVasive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist dropped their price target on NuVasive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NuVasive presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.29.

Get NuVasive alerts:

NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $53.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.41. NuVasive has a twelve month low of $44.80 and a twelve month high of $72.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -105.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.22). NuVasive had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NuVasive will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical device company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NuVasive stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,186 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.