Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (CVE:NBVA) Senior Officer Steve Perkins Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (CVE:NBVA) Senior Officer Steve Perkins sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.88, for a total value of C$17,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,948,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,714,580.56.
Nubeva Technologies stock opened at C$0.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29. Nubeva Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.16 and a 12 month high of C$1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.87. The stock has a market cap of C$48.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.36.
About Nubeva Technologies
