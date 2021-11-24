Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Hits New 1-Year High at $55.47

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $55.47 and last traded at $55.44, with a volume of 155667 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of -425.54 and a beta of 1.17.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $333.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Nuance Communications’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joseph Carl Petro sold 18,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $1,043,602.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sanjay Vaswani sold 42,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $2,358,607.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,725 shares of company stock valued at $5,834,743 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Nuance Communications by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

