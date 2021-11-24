Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY trimmed its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Novartis were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 0.5% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Novartis by 4.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Novartis by 3.7% during the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management grew its position in Novartis by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 43,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its position in Novartis by 3.6% during the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Shares of NVS opened at $81.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $183.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $81.01 and a 12 month high of $98.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.21.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVS shares. UBS Group downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.