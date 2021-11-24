Northwest Bancshares Inc. Raises Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDY. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000.

MDY stock opened at $523.79 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $505.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $497.11. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $395.14 and a 52 week high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

