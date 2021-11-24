Northwest Bancshares Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hillman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $113.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.18. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.20 and a 1-year high of $118.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.