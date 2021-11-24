Northwest Bancshares Inc. Has $1.56 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,194 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. owned about 0.53% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSJP. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,217.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 331,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,134,000 after buying an additional 306,175 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 37.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 637,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,639,000 after acquiring an additional 173,225 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,279,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 213,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,268,000 after acquiring an additional 14,725 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSJP opened at $24.34 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.11 and a 52 week high of $24.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.61.

