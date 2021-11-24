Northwest Bancshares Inc. Grows Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $4,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABC. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,882,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,909,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,600,000 after acquiring an additional 512,869 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,510,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 530,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,709,000 after acquiring an additional 266,513 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,944,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,590,000 after acquiring an additional 263,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Shares of ABC opened at $123.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.97. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $94.89 and a one year high of $129.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.49.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.05 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 2,040.08% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 24.90%.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $2,906,704.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 16,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.83, for a total value of $2,016,677.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 141,699 shares of company stock valued at $17,542,089. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.