Northwest Bancshares Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 721 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Saban Cheryl acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,913.00, for a total transaction of $139,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,802.28, for a total value of $760,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 222,928 shares of company stock worth $501,867,436. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,935.14 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,699.00 and a one year high of $3,037.00. The company has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,859.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,703.52.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,178.21.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

