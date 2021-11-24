Northwest Bancshares Inc. Buys 699 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,899 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 1.4% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.20.

WMT opened at $145.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The firm has a market cap of $406.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 451,308 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total value of $66,545,364.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,239,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,650,709.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,440,667.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,514,945 shares of company stock worth $809,165,765. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

