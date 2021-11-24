Northstar Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,000. iShares Global Financials ETF comprises 1.6% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IXG. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 5,492 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the period. BFT Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 39,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Finally, HYA Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,004,000.

Get iShares Global Financials ETF alerts:

iShares Global Financials ETF stock opened at $82.08 on Wednesday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a one year low of $62.35 and a one year high of $84.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.64.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.