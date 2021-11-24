Northland Power Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.96 (OTCMKTS:NPIFF)

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.9568 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.

OTCMKTS NPIFF opened at $30.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.01. Northland Power has a 52 week low of $28.73 and a 52 week high of $41.06.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$48.25 to C$47.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northland Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.95.

Northland Power, Inc engages in the development, building, owning, and managing wind facilities. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind, Efficient Natural Gas, Onshore Renewable, Utility, and Other. The Offshore Wind segment comprises Gemini, Nordsee One, and Deutsche Bucht projects.

