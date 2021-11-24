Northern Trust Corp Sells 2,444 Shares of Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,444 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.92% of Peoples Financial Services worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Peoples Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 9.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 9.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after buying an additional 9,720 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 323,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,790,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 20.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after buying an additional 12,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFIS opened at $50.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.90. Peoples Financial Services Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.80 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The stock has a market cap of $358.65 million, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Peoples Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.15%.

In other news, Director William E. Aubrey II bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $27,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William E. Aubrey II acquired 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $25,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,930 shares of company stock worth $182,094. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multifamily mortgage loans and other loans.

