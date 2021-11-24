Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 99,122 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,584 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in First Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $249,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in First Bancorp by 52,757.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 74,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 73,860 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in First Bancorp by 1.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 415,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,233,000 after purchasing an additional 7,208 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in First Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Bancorp by 7.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 11,661 shares during the last quarter. 39.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FNLC opened at $32.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The First Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.40 and a 52 week high of $32.63. The company has a market capitalization of $355.84 million, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.60.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 35.36%. The firm had revenue of $21.39 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.69%.

The First Bancorp, Inc (Maine) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers time and savings deposits, lending, automated teller machine processing, investment management, and trust services. The company was founded on January 15, 1985 and is headquartered in Damariscotta, ME.

