Northern Trust Corp Reduces Position in Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) by 11.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 321,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,103 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Frequency Therapeutics were worth $3,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FREQ. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 17.1% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,332,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,190,000 after purchasing an additional 486,108 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 19.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,070,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,585,000 after purchasing an additional 501,654 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 8,715.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,444,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,828 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $6,738,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 14.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 546,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after acquiring an additional 69,455 shares during the period. 56.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FREQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Frequency Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

Frequency Therapeutics stock opened at $5.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.88. The firm has a market cap of $206.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 14.30, a current ratio of 14.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $58.37.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.16). Frequency Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 152.00% and a negative return on equity of 42.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

