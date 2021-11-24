Northern Trust Corp Purchases 2,571 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.36% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 14,877 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 30,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 37,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GWX stock opened at $38.28 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $33.20 and a 52-week high of $40.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.04.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

