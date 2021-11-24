Northern Trust Corp Increases Position in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) by 36.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,248 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in RLX Technology were worth $3,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. regents capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in RLX Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in RLX Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in RLX Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in RLX Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RLX Technology alerts:

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of RLX Technology in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

RLX stock opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. RLX Technology Inc. has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $35.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.93 and a 200-day moving average of $6.92.

RLX Technology Company Profile

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

Featured Article: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX).

Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.