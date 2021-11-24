Northern Trust Corp Has $3.15 Million Stake in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,675 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.67% of RBB Bancorp worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RBB. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $283,000. 36.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RBB opened at $26.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $514.64 million, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.90. RBB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.70 and a 12 month high of $27.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 31.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 19.77%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RBB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stephens downgraded RBB Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.50 to $26.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.88.

In related news, EVP Simon Pang sold 9,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $233,830.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,247,456.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 21.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

