Northern Trust Corp Has $2.98 Million Stake in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,580 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 52,602 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $2,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. 5.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CIB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded Bancolombia from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:CIB opened at $30.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.78. Bancolombia S.A. has a 1-year low of $27.64 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.32.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bancolombia S.A. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.0672 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

Bancolombia Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

