Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Nordstrom updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

JWN stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.93. 9,668,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,131,358. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.59. Nordstrom has a one year low of $23.75 and a one year high of $46.45. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,193.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63.

JWN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley cut Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.21.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nordstrom stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,237,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280,070 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.41% of Nordstrom worth $81,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 59.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

