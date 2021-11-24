Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) PT Lowered to $35.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 53.17% from the stock’s current price.

JWN has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.88.

Shares of NYSE:JWN traded down $9.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.85. 614,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,131,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Nordstrom has a 1-year low of $23.75 and a 1-year high of $46.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,270.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 2.37.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JWN. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,269,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,530 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,085,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $368,826,000 after buying an additional 258,873 shares during the period. Tremblant Capital Group boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 14.9% during the third quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 4,449,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $117,690,000 after buying an additional 577,248 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Nordstrom by 9.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,756,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,381,000 after purchasing an additional 338,628 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,421,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $125,142,000 after acquiring an additional 630,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

