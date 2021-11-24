Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Given New $23.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on JWN. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.60.

Shares of JWN opened at $31.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,193.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 2.37. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $23.75 and a 12-month high of $46.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in Nordstrom by 188.4% in the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 114,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Nordstrom by 566.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 90,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 77,157 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its position in Nordstrom by 31.2% in the second quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 65,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 15,641 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Nordstrom by 36.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 16,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the second quarter worth $27,499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

