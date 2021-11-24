Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Given New $23.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on JWN. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.60.
Shares of JWN opened at $31.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,193.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 2.37. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $23.75 and a 12-month high of $46.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in Nordstrom by 188.4% in the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 114,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Nordstrom by 566.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 90,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 77,157 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its position in Nordstrom by 31.2% in the second quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 65,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 15,641 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Nordstrom by 36.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 16,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the second quarter worth $27,499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.29% of the company’s stock.
Nordstrom Company Profile
Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.
Read More: What is a Stop Order?
Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.