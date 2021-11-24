Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC)’s stock price rose 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.30 and last traded at $10.22. Approximately 28,587 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 993,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.49.

HLTH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen started coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Get Nobilis Health alerts:

Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($1.27). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nobilis Health Corp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nobilis Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,858,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nobilis Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,182,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nobilis Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,107,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nobilis Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,181,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nobilis Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,906,000.

Nobilis Health Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH)

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Nobilis Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nobilis Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.