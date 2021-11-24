NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Gap Up to $38.66

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $38.66, but opened at $40.37. NIO shares last traded at $41.78, with a volume of 283,027 shares traded.

NIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on NIO from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho lowered their price target on NIO from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on NIO in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NIO from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.06.

Get NIO alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.61. The company has a market cap of $65.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.46 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NIO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the third quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of NIO by 124.8% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIO by 123.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 29.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NIO (NYSE:NIO)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.