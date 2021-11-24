Nichias (OTCMKTS:NICFF) Trading 9.7% Higher

Nichias Co. (OTCMKTS:NICFF)’s stock price traded up 9.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.00 and last traded at $26.00. 140 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.70.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.00 and a 200 day moving average of $26.00.

Nichias Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NICFF)

Nichias Corporation manufactures and sells thermal insulation materials primarily in Japan. It operates in five segments: Energy and Industrial Plants, Industrial Products, Advanced Products, Autoparts, and Building Materials. The company offers gaskets and packings, including non-asbestos gaskets and packings, rubber type gaskets, other seal products, and peripheral function materials; and thermal insulation materials, such as fiber products, high performance thermal insulation materials, heat-insulation boards, and cryogenic insulation materials, as well as thermal insulation materials for molten aluminum.

