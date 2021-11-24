NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,995 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NGM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $292,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $597,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 182,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 18,137 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 594,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,726,000 after acquiring an additional 106,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.36.

NASDAQ:NGM opened at $18.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.56 and its 200-day moving average is $21.11. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $32.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.81.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.43% and a negative net margin of 157.90%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, CEO David J. Woodhouse sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Hsiao D. Lieu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,000 shares of company stock worth $1,632,800. Corporate insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM).

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.