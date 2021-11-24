NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.50 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NGL Energy Partners LP is a limited partnership operating a vertically-integrated propane business with three operating segments: retail propane; wholesale supply and marketing; and midstream. The Retail Propane segment engages in retail marketing, sale, and distribution of propane, including the sale and lease of propane tanks, equipment, and supplies to residential, agricultural, commercial, and industrial customers through customer service locations. The Wholesale Supply and Marketing segment supplies propane and other natural gas liquids, as well as provides related storage to retailers, wholesalers, and refiners. The Midstream segment involves in the delivery of propane from pipelines or trucks to propane terminals and transfers the propane to third-party transport trucks for delivery to retailers, wholesalers, or other consumers. NGL Energy Partners LP is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

NGL Energy Partners stock opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.35 and its 200-day moving average is $2.18. NGL Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 28.53%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other NGL Energy Partners news, Director James M. Collingsworth acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $37,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Michael Krimbill acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $223,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 390,000 shares of company stock worth $686,052.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 1,843.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 828,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 786,276 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 157.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,492,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972,785 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 69,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 42,559 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 684,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 410,831 shares during the period. 35.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

