Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN) Given a C$14.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$14.50 target price on Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN) in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.75 to C$13.25 in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

CVE:NXR.UN opened at C$2.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.75. Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$1.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.09. The stock has a market cap of C$234.68 million and a PE ratio of 4.33.

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (the ÂREITÂ) was established under the laws of Ontario pursuant to its declaration of trust, as amended and restated effective April 28, 2014 and November 28, 2017. The REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust which owns and operates commercial real estate properties in Western Canada, Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada.

