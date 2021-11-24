NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) PT Raised to $95.00 at Morgan Stanley

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NEP. KeyCorp began coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.03 price objective (down from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.25.

Shares of NYSE:NEP opened at $86.96 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.23. NextEra Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $60.80 and a 12-month high of $88.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.56 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 29.70% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,013 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,574 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 30,609 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

