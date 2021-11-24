Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) Receives C$82.16 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$80.76.

Several brokerages recently commented on NGT. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, September 13th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$72.72 to C$66.12 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Newmont from C$64.00 to C$60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of NGT stock traded down C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$70.02. The stock had a trading volume of 81,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,486. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of C$66.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$90.94. The firm has a market cap of C$55.84 billion and a PE ratio of 22.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.81, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$70.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$76.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.699 per share. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

