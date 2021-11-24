Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC decreased its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 234,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,754,000 after buying an additional 40,526 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 2,091,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,544,000 after buying an additional 538,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEM. Raymond James cut their target price on Newmont from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Newmont from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

In related news, EVP Dean Gehring sold 2,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $179,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,980.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,491 shares of company stock worth $1,998,540 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $55.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $53.03 and a 12-month high of $75.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.04. The company has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 86.96%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

